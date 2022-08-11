ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsford, MI

Escanaba is looking for bounce-back season under new leadership

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos will be under new leadership in 2022 with the arrival of Bailey Lamb as their next head coach. Day or night, Lamb has been able to get the best out of his players early in camp. “We practiced the other night at...
Minor Injuries Reported In Negaunee Traffic Accident

Negaunee Police are reporting a three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue. Officers say a station wagon driven by a Negaunee woman turned left into oncoming traffic on the highway and was hit by a sedan driven by a man from Republic.
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WALLACE, MI
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County

CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
FOREST COUNTY, WI

