UPMATTERS
Escanaba is looking for bounce-back season under new leadership
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos will be under new leadership in 2022 with the arrival of Bailey Lamb as their next head coach. Day or night, Lamb has been able to get the best out of his players early in camp. “We practiced the other night at...
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Minor Injuries Reported In Negaunee Traffic Accident
Negaunee Police are reporting a three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue. Officers say a station wagon driven by a Negaunee woman turned left into oncoming traffic on the highway and was hit by a sedan driven by a man from Republic.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee crash injures two
NEGAUNEE, MI— Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Negaunee Friday. City Police say it happened at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue. A Suzuki station wagon driven by a Negaunee woman turned left into oncoming traffic. She was struck by a Chevy sedan driven by a Republic man.
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
947jackfm.com
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
