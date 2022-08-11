Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month.

This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.

George Shafer said, for his family and a few neighbors, the water never returned. They’re father away, and he lives high up on a hill, so sometimes the water pressure is low. However, he said it’s never been like this.

Shafer invited FOX23 into his home to show us how water barely drops from some of his faucets. Other faucets don’t have any water coming out of them at all. The toilets also don’t have water in them. Shafer and his wife depend on water bullets and on hauling buckets of water in for baths, using the bathroom, watering plants, doing the dishes and more.

The family takes “bird baths,” as they call it. They do this because they can barely fill up a small section of their bathtub. George went to a Bixby City Council meeting this week to get some answers. He said he’s reached out to multiple people in the city of Bixby, but it’s been almost 30 days now, and he and his wife are still living like this.

“I feel like I’m back in the 1800s. I mean, in the middle of Tulsa, are you kidding me?” Shafer said. “We’re in our 70s for crying out loud. I mean, this shouldn’t be happening. We shouldn’t be living like this.”

During the meeting, the city council told George that the water issues were not part of their meeting or on the agenda. They asked him to please take the issue up another time.

At one point, one local leader said, “technically, you’re hijacking an issue here, to have a soap box in front of everybody instead of just coming to us.”

“I go, ‘What do you mean I hijacked the meeting?’ I’m not trying to cause any problems. I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble, but I’ve exhausted all my resources. I’m trying to get something done,” Shafer said.

Shafer and his wife are looking for some normalcy back.

FOX23 also reached out to Bixby. The city of Bixby responded with a statement:

“Water is being delivered to Mr. Shafer’s meter. Over recent weeks, Mr. Safer may have experienced lower than normal pressure as has been typical for the rest of our system during this unusually dry and hot period.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

©2022 Cox Media Group