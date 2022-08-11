ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police searching for suspect charged in deadly June shooting in north Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hDzZ1gD00 The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened nearly two months ago in north Houston.

According to police, charges have been filed against 18-year-old Anthony Bevel, who is wanted for murder, and two others who were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on June 14 at about 9:05 p.m.

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment at 400 Greens Rd. and found the victim, identified as 23-year-old Zytarian Franklin, with a gunshot wound.

Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said. Further investigation led police to identify the three suspects in this case.

The other two suspects, 22-year-old Quantavious Duncan and 24-year-old Jkhory Dalvante Hall, are in custody, authorities said.

Officials said both Duncan and Hall are charged with murder. Hall is also charged with assault of a peace officer and disarming a police officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Bevel is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

