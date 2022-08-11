Read full article on original website
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Celebrates 15 Years
NEW ORLEANS – To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has launched the 15 Forward campaign “offering 15 creative options for the public to give back and help NOWCS propel homeless families toward brighter futures.”. “We know New Orleans area residents see...
houmatimes.com
TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16. TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'
NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls 'chronic understaffing'. Deputies working at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that's around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office offers...
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
A Mother’s Grief: Women who lost sons to gun violence in Louisiana speak out
Shevelle Fontenette, LaRicha Roussell-Alfred and Gloria Brown share a pain and a void that's difficult for most to comprehend. All of their sons were murdered in New Orleans. Now, all they have left is the memories of who their children were.
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
WDSU
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams joining new law firm
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams announced Monday that he is joining a large firm in New Orleans. Williams issued a news release announcing that he is joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin, LLC. Williams has run his own law firm for years. According to the...
fox8live.com
Accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish grand jury charged the accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry, the boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend, with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with his death. A judge set bond amounts at $5.1 million each for 28-year-old Maya...
WGNO FIRST LOOK: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail
Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
Former LSU Health chancellor spent charity funds on lavish trips, dinners, liquor, gifts
No one at the foundation ever objected to reimbursing Larry Hollier, even when he didn’t provide detailed receipts. David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Joseph Cranney/ Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Published: 6:59 PM CDT August 12, 2022. Updated: 2:51 PM CDT August 13, 2022. NEW ORLEANS. While chancellor of...
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyn King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
Jail standoff was non-violent, then Sunday, that changed, says sheriff
NEW ORLEANS — One day after officials broke up a protest at the Orleans Justice Center, Sheriff Susan Hutson addressed New Orleans City Council members. The inmates took over their pod this past weekend, sending jail officials a list of demands. "They are in there for a reason absolutely,...
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
