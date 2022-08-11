ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Celebrates 15 Years

NEW ORLEANS – To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has launched the 15 Forward campaign “offering 15 creative options for the public to give back and help NOWCS propel homeless families toward brighter futures.”. “We know New Orleans area residents see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16. TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'

NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls 'chronic understaffing'. Deputies working at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that's around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office offers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
