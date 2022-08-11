ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q8lR_0hDzYUua00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of locals are saying "not in my own backyard," to a proposed train corridor that could run right through Yuma.

The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) says the corridor would connect the current Union Pacific Railroad Sunset Route to the U.S.-Mexico border.

But many locals are asking, why here?

This proposed project is expected to bring economic development to Yuma and allow for more imports for business owners.

YMPO says if the bad outweighs the good for this corridor, it might not even happen.

Chris Joannes of the American Institute of Certified Planners was at the meeting and answered one local's question about what benefits this project would bring to the area.

“For economic development purposes," said Joannes. "Now that may or may not directly benefit you all and that’s exactly the feedback we’d like to hear. That you’re not as worried about that as many some of the other residents or stakeholders in the area are.”

YMPO’s Charles Gutierrez, says they had positive feedback for the project during their two July meetings, but welcome the recent opposing opinions.

“If it outweighs that the favorability is positive that they don’t want it to happen, well then that’s the option," said Guiterrez. "If the community and the technical advisory committee and the executive board feel that this was a viable and there is an actual option then we’ll go that degree.”

He encourages locals to reach out to them and express their opinions ahead of the next public meeting for this study.

The post YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
kyma.com

More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Arizona to close Yuma wall gaps using shipping containers

YUMA, AZ (KECY, KYMA) - Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) issued an Executive Order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall with shipping containers. Arizona has had enough,” said Governor Ducey. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Traffic
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Lines#U S Mexico
KYMA News 11

City council members to meet on Wednesday

The Yuma City Council members will meet in-person and online via Zoom, in accordance with Arizona's Open Meeting Law and to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19. The post City council members to meet on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard

WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy