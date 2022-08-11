ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorman, CA

Rare 'firenado' caught on video in Southern California in Sam Fire near Gorman

By Desert Sun staff
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

A brush fire that scorched about 150 acres near the Southern California town of Gorman generated a rare "fire tornado" captured by TV news crews.

The fire, called the Sam Fire, was reported Wednesday afternoon in Gorman, which is north of Santa Clarita and west of Lancaster just off Interstate 5, in far northern Los Angeles County.

The blaze was about 80% contained Thursday, and firefighters were working to fully extinguish hot spots.

The fire tornado was caught on video in northwestern Los Angeles County by KTLA and ABC News 7. No structures were threatened, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rare 'firenado' caught on video in Southern California in Sam Fire near Gorman

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Gorman, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11

A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Hot Spots#Abc News 7#Ktla#The Sam Fire
San Diego Channel

Representative: Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' crash

WEST HILLS (CNS) - Anne Heche "is not expected to survive" the fiery crash in Mar Vista that left her in a coma and is being kept on life support to determine if her organs can be donated, a representative of the actress told People Thursday. "Unfortunately, due to her...
VISTA, CA
The Malibu Times

Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir

Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes car into 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed their car into a 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the store located at Los Alisos Boulevard and Trabuco Road. The driver, whose license was previously suspended from a prior DUI arrest...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy