22 Days Until Kansas Football: K-Uniform Report, First Half Predictions

Every year, the Kansas Jayhawks trot out multiple looks. Let's predict what uniform combinations they will use this season.

Kansas football is quickly approaching and wouldn't you know it, KU has about a hundred* possible uniform combinations for the upcoming season.

*I haven't actually checked, but it's got to be close.

So, as I do every year, I predict what KU will be wearing for each of their matchups and I get them wildly wrong. I also let the fine readers of this site know what uniform combination I prefer for each matchup. Warning: I am kind of a football uniform traditionalist, so you'll see lots of blue on here. Another warning: we have no idea what special uniforms KU will trot out this year, but I can almost guarantee that we'll like them better than at least three or four other uniform combos they wear this season. A third warning: I want the games to look as good as possible, so I take into consideration what the opponent will likely be wearing, especially when KU takes to the road, to get a nice looking overall aesthetic. Again, I'm always wrong, but let's see what this season could bring.

Today, we'll look at the first half of the schedule.

Game 1: vs Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech comes to KU on opening day and will likely wear all white. They might toss in a part of purple pants (their school colors are purple and yellow), so KU should go with as much blue as possible. Given that KU has started off the season wearing a proper blue jersey, I think they will again this time.

What they'll wear: White helmet/blue shirt/white pants

What they should wear: All blue

Game 2: at West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers will be wearing a lot of navy and yellow. This would be the perfect time for KU to break out the all whites.

What they'll wear: All white

What they should wear: All white

Game 3: at Houston Cougars

Since the Cougs will likely be in a majority of red, KU needs to avoid it at all costs even though Kansas likes wearing red pants on the road sometimes. Don't do it.

What they'll wear: Blue/White/White

What they should wear:I 'm fine with the above, but I'd rather mix in blue pants.

Game 4: vs Duke Blue Devils

Duke is a team that will be wearing all white or white on top and blue down below. Either way, KU shouldn't overthink it, but they probably will.

What they'll wear: Too much red

What they should wear: Blue/Blue/Grey

Game 5: Iowa State Cyclones

This is a home game against a local rival so KU should look as much like KU as possible, but I bet this is the game where they break out an alternate uniform set.

What they'll wear: Something brand new

What they should wear: Blue/Blue/White

Game 6: TCU Horned Frogs

TCU wears a lot of different combos so you don't really know how they'll look, but again, I want KU to look like KU. It's a good day for the white helmet, but please don't pair it with something red (they will eventually).

What they'll wear: White/Red/Blue

What they should wear: White/Blue/Blue

Next time, we'll look at the second half of the schedule as we get deep into conference play.

