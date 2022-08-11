An appeals court in the U.S. has upheld a 2020 ruling tossing out the racketeering lawsuit that General Motors filed against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. General Motors filed the racketeering lawsuit against FCA in November 2019. It claimed that its rival had bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials to corrupt labor talks to its advantage. The General claimed this cost it billions of dollars.

