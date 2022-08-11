ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
Firefighters put out car on fire at gas pump in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue put out a car fire at a gas station on Central Ave. W Friday. Friday afternoon, Great Falls Fire Rescue reported that C-Shift E-2 was working a vehicle that was on fire at the gas pumps. No injuries or fuel were involved...
Central Ave. W in Great Falls open again following crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W. The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd. Westbound traffic on Central Ave. W past 14th St. NW is prohibited for the time being.
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake

HELENA, Mont. - Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake. Sampling performed on Aug. 10 indicated the presence of blue-green algae species producing microcystin toxin, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) reported. Both the State of Montana and the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
