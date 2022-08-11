SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thousands of students are heading back to the classroom in the coming weeks, but many students are not vaccinated against COVID-19. “Covid is still out there. People are getting sick, kids are getting sick. We’re still admitting kids to the hospital with covid so please consider getting the covid vaccine for yourself and your children," Douglas Carlton, Medical Director of St. John's Children's Hospital, said.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO