Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
WRAL
Durham police not meeting response time targets
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A quarterly report released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted
You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
WRAL
Driver crashes into outdoor deck of Rudino's in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A driver crashed into Rudino's Sports Corner at the intersection of Duraleigh Road and Edwards Mill Road. Photographer: James DeAlto.
WRAL
Rialto closing its doors, will shift focus to art and independent film
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's historic Rialto theater will temporarily close its doors and make a big change. Longtime owner Bill Peebles posted Monday on Facebook the theater will close for a short time because of his retirement and current market conditions. He also pointed out fewer movies are showing...
WRAL
Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
WRAL
Durham schools trying to fill vacancies with school year about to start
Durham schools trying to fill vacancies with school year about to start. Weeks out from the start of the academic year, Durham Public Schools still needs to hire more staff. At last count on Aug. 8, the district had 270 certified teacher vacancies, and 73 classified teacher vacancies. Reporter: Monica...
WRAL
Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll
Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
'We deserve to be treated fairly': Amazon employees in Garner work to establish union
A growing movement to unionize Amazon distribution centers has reached North Carolina. Employees at the Garner warehouse are the driving force behind the grassroots effort, C.A.U.S.E, Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment.
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
WRAL
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters Day 5
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tuesday marks Day 5 in the extensive search for the person who shot and killed Deputy Ned Byrd last week. Reporter: Nia Harden. Photographer: Charles...
WRAL
Foster children living in Wake County office building
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
cbs17
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
