Oxford, NC

WRAL

Durham police not meeting response time targets

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A quarterly report released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted

You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Driver crashes into outdoor deck of Rudino's in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A driver crashed into Rudino's Sports Corner at the intersection of Duraleigh Road and Edwards Mill Road. Photographer: James DeAlto.
Oxford, NC
Oxford, NC
WRAL

Rialto closing its doors, will shift focus to art and independent film

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's historic Rialto theater will temporarily close its doors and make a big change. Longtime owner Bill Peebles posted Monday on Facebook the theater will close for a short time because of his retirement and current market conditions. He also pointed out fewer movies are showing...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham schools trying to fill vacancies with school year about to start

Durham schools trying to fill vacancies with school year about to start. Weeks out from the start of the academic year, Durham Public Schools still needs to hire more staff. At last count on Aug. 8, the district had 270 certified teacher vacancies, and 73 classified teacher vacancies. Reporter: Monica...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll

Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters Day 5

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tuesday marks Day 5 in the extensive search for the person who shot and killed Deputy Ned Byrd last week. Reporter: Nia Harden. Photographer: Charles...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
ENFIELD, NC

