Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.

