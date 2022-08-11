Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD investigating report of barricaded subject with explosives
2 p.m. UPDATE: Round Rock Police say the barricaded subject report also includes a report of rigged explosives at the home. The Austin Police Departments bomb squad is at the scene. Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution. This developing story will be updated. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police officers...
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
CBS Austin
APD responding to SWAT situation in South Austin
The Austin Police Department is working a SWAT situation in South Austin. Police tweeted they were at the scene at Old Manchaca Road near Marshitahs Way a little before 8 a.m. ALSO | Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin. APD is asking the public to avoid the...
CBS Austin
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody
The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
People
Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested
Police in Texas have arrested a teen on charges of murdering a Texas woman who was fatally shot while visiting her son's grave. On March 22, Yolanda N'Gaojia was gunned down while mourning her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N'Gaojia, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. N'Gaojia...
CBS Austin
Austin police seek help identifying robbery suspects at Chase Bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects of a robbery at a Chase Bank in North Austin this week. Police said the robbery happened on Thursday, August 11 at the Chase Bank at 1700 W. Parmer Lane and Metric Boulevard at 2:22 p.m.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
CBS Austin
Dog rescued from house fire in central Austin
Crews with the Austin Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire in central Austin Saturday evening. AFD responded to the 1000 block of East 43rd street. The rescued dog “is doing fine,” according to the department. Most of the fire was limited to the back deck,...
insideedition.com
Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor
While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
CBS Austin
City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae
If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!
Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
CBS Austin
Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community
Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
CBS Austin
"Anna In The Tropics" at The Ground Flour Theatre
Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
CBS Austin
Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation
Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
