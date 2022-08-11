ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Round Rock PD investigating report of barricaded subject with explosives

2 p.m. UPDATE: Round Rock Police say the barricaded subject report also includes a report of rigged explosives at the home. The Austin Police Departments bomb squad is at the scene. Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution. This developing story will be updated. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police officers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD responding to SWAT situation in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is working a SWAT situation in South Austin. Police tweeted they were at the scene at Old Manchaca Road near Marshitahs Way a little before 8 a.m. ALSO | Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin. APD is asking the public to avoid the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Florence, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Convenience Store#Murder#Tea#Violent Crime#Ez Stop#Wells Branch Parkway
fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Dog rescued from house fire in central Austin

Crews with the Austin Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire in central Austin Saturday evening. AFD responded to the 1000 block of East 43rd street. The rescued dog “is doing fine,” according to the department. Most of the fire was limited to the back deck,...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae

If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!

Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community

Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"Anna In The Tropics" at The Ground Flour Theatre

Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation

Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy