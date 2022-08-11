A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.

BOHEMIA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO