1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
Drunk, Pickaxe-Wielding Man Breaks Into Bethel Residence, Attacks Homeowner, Police Say
A homeowner in the region is no doubt shaken up, but otherwise okay after police said a drunk man wielding a pickaxe broke into his home and attacked him. Authorities in Sullivan County were called just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with reports of an assault and attempted robbery at a home in Bethel, located on Mohawk Trail.
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
talkofthesound.com
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
News 12
Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead
State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue,...
Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries
Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.
Lane Closures Scheduled For I-84, Taconic Parkway In Dutchess, Orange, Putnam Counties
State officials issued an alert about planned single-lane closures on the Taconic State Parkway and I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said Orange, Dutchess, and Putnam County motorists should expect one lane to close on I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway due to bridge maintenance.
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
