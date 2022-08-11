ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
WALLKILL, NY
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County

TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
WALLKILL, NY
News 12

Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead

State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border

GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ

