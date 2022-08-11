ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New healthcare center provides affordable access to treatment on Buffalo’s west side

By Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjDl2_0hDzUBoX00

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A new healthcare center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s west side. Neighborhood Health Center celebrated its grand opening of its latest facility on Niagara Street on Thursday.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the neighborhood,” said Director of Public Health Merlyn Hammer. “Having this new site open up I think provides some additional access to families who need it.”

“This target area does have a lot of patients who just can’t get access to a doctors office and also have difficulty with transportation and we’ve been really welcomed since we’ve opened our doors,” said Joanne Haefner, who’s the president and CEO of Neighborhood Health Center.

The building on Niagara street was an empty warehouse until the center took it over in 2020 and began work on renovations. The healthcare center offers services including internal and family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health and a pharmacy.

“Primary care allows us to be able to prevent any large issues from developing or happening and then to maintain the health that we have already,” Hammer said. “I think having a primary care office like this one allows us to be able to do that in a way that’s consistent.”

Healthcare officials say twenty percent of west side residents do not have a primary care provider, and opening this facility is a step toward changing that.

“I think one of the things that we know and that goes into preparation in opening buildings like this is saying that we know the community needs it,” Hammer said. “So being here opening up a center is our job and our responsibility . We’re down the street from many folks who are accessible via car, bus, walking if you want to.”

The new location already serves more than 4,000 patients in need of quality and affordable healthcare.

Neighborhood Health Center has six locations in total, three others are located in the city, one in Blasdell and another in Hamburg.

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter from Buffalo, N.Y. who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Playground Breaking: The Elmwood Village Playground

Every neighborhood needs a good children’s playground. Sometimes urban playgrounds in the heart of commercial districts can be anchors for neighborhoods. They are places where families meet, to relax, have fun, and talk about life. Similar to the way that coffee shops have become synonymous with vibrant neighborhoods, so too have thoughtful playgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Getting $87.5 Million For New Waterfront Activity Center

An old Buffalo Trainshed will reopen and become a waterfront activity center. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $87.5 million is being pumped into the project. The project will reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (DL&W) Trainshed, located just southeast of Canalside. Old Buffalo Metro Rail Station To Transform Into...
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

A Great Opportunity For Eastside Current & Future Homeowners

It is a great time for Eastside residents who own their homes. It is also a wonderful time for residents of Buffalo’s Eastside who are considering purchasing a house in the very near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state elected leaders have made rehabilitation and repair funding available to certain residents who reside in specific zip codes in the area. Those zip codes are 14204, 14206,14208, 14209, 14210,14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nationwide teacher shortage hits home as WNY school districts struggle to fill teacher positions ahead of school year

(WIVB) — With only a few weeks before the start of the school year, districts throughout Western New York are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers and staff. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district went from having around 80 substitute teachers to now having less than 10. With school around the corner, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
J.M. Lesinski

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Health Care#Health Center#West Side#Medical Services#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy