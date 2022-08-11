ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary participating in 2022 ‘Goat Games’

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Goat Games–a name like that might bring to mind images of goats on skateboards competing to see who can do the best 360. But it’s actually a campaign started by the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York in 2020, when COVID caused nonprofit fundraising efforts to take a tumble around the world.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Three teens in Spokane for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. – Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews extinguish bedroom fire in East Central duplex

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday. SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade Stand#Charity#East Queen

Comments / 0

Community Policy