Accidents

31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany

By Daniel Uria
 4 days ago
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured Thursday when two roller coaster trains collided at Legoland Germany on Thursday.

Legoland Germany said in a statement that 31 people were injured when two trains on the Fire Dragon roller coaster collided "due to so far unknown reasons."

Police said that 30 people were slightly injured and one person was seriously injured after one of the trains on the ride stopped and a train behind it did not brake completely and collided into the first train.

Of the injured, 16 people were hospitalized and 15 people were discharged after medical examination while one remained at the hospital to receive further treatment.

Twenty adults, 10 children and one teenager were among those injured, according to police.

A total of 150 emergency services personnel were onsite and three rescue helicopters were alerted as a precaution but not used in response to the crash.

Police said that it was not possible to retrieve passengers from both trains at the same time and emergency crews were instead required to remove passengers from the first train to allow the second train to move into position and allow passengers to get off.

Legoland said that the park would open on Friday but the Fire Dragon will remain closed until further notice.

UPI News

