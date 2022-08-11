ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 47, arrested in WV for kidnapping Erie County teen, PA State Police report

By Anna Ashcraft
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from her home in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported on Aug. 11 that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Aug. 9 from her home in Amity Township, Erie County.

Through the investigation, it was found that Thomas E. Grossman III, 47, formed a relationship with the 14-year-old girl through social media.

Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep

As the relationship progressed, police say the two exchanged sexually explicit photographs. On Aug. 9, they communicated via telephone multiple times within a 24-hour period.

Grossman then reportedly traveled to Amity Township in a vehicle to pick up the teen near her home.

On Aug. 10, the pair began to travel south away from the Erie area.

Summersville Police located Grossman’s vehicle in a Walgreen’s parking lot in Summersville, WV. He was taken into custody and the 14-year-old was returned to her family.

Grossman is currently in the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods, WV on charges of abduction and child concealment. His bond was set at $500,000.

Man dead after crashing motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County

State Police report the Erie County District Attorney was contacted and authorized charges of Kidnapping, Interference with the Custody of Children, Corruption of Minors, and Concealment of the Whereabouts of a Child against Grossman.

A felony arrest warrant was obtained, and Grossman’s extradition from WV is pending at this time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the WV State Police, Summersville, WV Police Department, multiple Pennsylvania State Police Bureaus and Stations, Erie County District Attorney’s Office,
and Erie County Children and Youth Services are all assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Eric Conroe, lead investigator, Pa State Police, Troop E Corry Station, at 814-663-2043.

