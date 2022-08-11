High of 78 and low of 68 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are mild. Dew points up a little today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has some clouds around but all clear on radar. Few showers SW areas late tonight – early Tuesday but otherwise stays dry. Rain chances by the weekend. Temps stay nice for a while yet. Tonight, partly cloudy and 62. Tomorrow, PM partly sunny and 82. Nice for the rest of the week with rain chances by the weekend and the start of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO