Mild temps continue
High of 78 and low of 68 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are mild. Dew points up a little today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has some clouds around but all clear on radar. Few showers SW areas late tonight – early Tuesday but otherwise stays dry. Rain chances by the weekend. Temps stay nice for a while yet. Tonight, partly cloudy and 62. Tomorrow, PM partly sunny and 82. Nice for the rest of the week with rain chances by the weekend and the start of next week.
BestReviews.com looks at back-to-school tools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Scott Moak to discuss back-to-school tech, fashion and a few other things you may not have considered. Kids need to stay hydrated throughout the day. In the past, parents and schools relied on kids using water fountains to hydrate, but this usually isn’t enough. According to the National Institutes of Health, most children only get about 14% of their total fluid intake during school. This is concerning since there is a direct link between water intake and cognitive performance.
New library is seeking feedback from the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
