Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out" Error in Google Chrome for Windows
When Chrome fails to establish a connection with the server hosting the website you're visiting, you will encounter the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out error." Most of the time, it's a backend issue with the website, but sometimes it's something on your end causing problems. If you are experiencing the same error, we'll share several solutions you can try to fix it.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Voice Chat When Playing Your Nintendo Switch
Voice chat allows you to play games with your friends when you’re in different places. It's a great tool to connect gamers from around the world and enhance gameplay by allowing you to coordinate organized attacks with your teammates. Voice chat is a built-in feature of almost every current-gen...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10
Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
makeuseof.com
Android 13 Is Out, and Is Heading to Pixel Phones Right Now
Android 13 is out. The brand new version of Google's operating system had not been expected to launch until September but has now been published to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Google has confirmed that it is being pushed out to Pixel devices immediately. Lots of other devices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Folder on an iPhone to Organize Your Apps
If you have an iPhone you most likely download a lot of apps. One of the best ways to organize these apps is to put them into folders on your iPhone Home Screen. You can rely on the App Library to organize your apps for you, but creating your own folders gives you far more control over your iPhone apps. And it only takes a second to make one.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Missing Start Menu Icons in Windows 11/10
The Windows Start menu is full of icons for apps and files. Yet, it doesn’t always display icons correctly. Some users have reported icons disappearing on their Start menus in Windows 10 and 11. Users may still be able to open apps with missing icons from the Start menu....
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Dumb Curtains Into Smart Curtains With the Aqara Curtain Driver E1
Smart curtain controllers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking to integrate smart home technology into your home. However, you'll be surprised at how efficient this kind of addition can be, especially when you consider the energy you'll save and the convenience you'll add to your life.
makeuseof.com
7 Features We Want to See on the iPad Pro
The iPad Pro is arguably the most powerful tablet you can buy—and also the most expensive. It’s way ahead of almost all Android tablets in terms of hardware and even software. However, Apple’s flagship tablet computer is still far from perfect and could use some improvements. Apple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Quick Search Tool Hijacker From Your Browser
Has Quick Search Tool taken over your browser as the default search engine? It's a browser hijacker that you should remove immediately to protect your privacy. Fortunately, you can easily remove it and set Google back to your default search engine in just a few minutes. But how exactly do you go about it? We'll show you in this article.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix WhatsApp Calls Not Working on Windows 11
The WhatsApp desktop app makes it easy to make voice and video calls directly from your Windows PC. While it works most of the time, the app can run into issues and prevent you from making and receiving WhatsApp calls. Often, the problem lies with insufficient permissions with your system's...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Clean the Windows Registry Safely
The Windows Registry is a complex database filled with entries about your computer's software and hardware. However, these entries can become corrupt, damaged, or invalid due to unusual changes made to your computer. You usually don’t have to do anything about them, but sometimes they start causing problems, such as...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Private Encrypted Chat Apps for Linux Users
When you switch to Linux, you make your digital life substantially more private. The overwhelming majority of Linux distributions do not track or otherwise log what you do on your computer. But if you install one of the mainstream chat apps onto your Linux machine, you're still giving some company a record of your personal conversations.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Run Bash on Windows 11
With the rise of open-source culture, it has slowly but surely become impossible to ignore the fantastic capabilities of the Linux operating system and replicate them on to other operating systems. Microsoft felt the same, and they successfully hopped onto the train by introducing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Fold 4: Which One Should You Choose?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 are the latest additions to Samsung's foldable series. The improvements this time around seem to be about refining the experience of the last foldables rather than making any major design changes. If you're planning to buy a foldable phone, which one should...
makeuseof.com
What Is Swapfile.sys in Windows, and Can You Delete It?
When your Windows computer is running out of RAM, it transfers some of its temporary data to certain files on your storage drive. One of these files is known as Swapfile.sys. But what is this file, and can you delete it to save disk space on your Windows machine?. Here’s...
makeuseof.com
Install an MQTT Server and Node-RED on Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
Messaging Queuing Telemetry Protocol, or MQTT, is a lightweight messaging protocol designed for low bandwidth devices and environments. It’s a fast, easy-to-deploy, and energy-efficient solution to connect and exchange information between multiple IoT devices. It requires an MQTT broker/server and the topic to which messages are published and subscribed by the devices or users to send or receive the information.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows 10 Folder Using BitLocker
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
makeuseof.com
How to Stop the Windows 10 Navigation Pane Expanding to the Current Folder
When you're looking through your folders in File Explorer, a column on the left of the area will show the current folder's hierarchy. There's an option within Windows to have this panel automatically expand the folders you go into, so you can see where you are in your file system at any given time. And while some people find it useful, others may not like it.
makeuseof.com
How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool
The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
makeuseof.com
How to Hide the Contents of a Window While Dragging It on Windows
If your PC isn't very strong, it's a good idea to disable some less-important features in Windows to help speed things up. And hiding the contents of a window while it is being dragged is a minor performance tweak. Disabling this feature doesn't make Windows any harder to use; however,...
Comments / 0