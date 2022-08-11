ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts Q2 adjusted net loss hit by high interest rates

 4 days ago
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA) posted on Thursday an adjusted net loss of 112.1 million reais ($21.76 million), posting a loss for the second straight quarter as its bottom line was hurt by the country's high interest rates.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% year-on-year to 492.1 million reais.

Magazine Luiza posted a 1.3% growth in total sales to 13.92 billion reais. E-commerce sales grew 2% in the quarter to 10 billion reais.

The company's financial and investor relations director, Roberto Bellissimo, told Reuters that sales of more traditional categories like electronics tend to reflect the evolution of macroeconomic indicators in the second half of the year, citing improvements in inflation and interest rate, which the market believes to have reached its peak in the current high cycle.

($1 = 5.1505 reais)

Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Canadian housing starts rise 1.1% in July -CMHC

TORONTO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts surprisingly rose in July compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose 1.1% to 275,329 units from a revised 272,381 units in June, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed. Analysts had forecasts starts would dip to 262,100.
ECONOMY
U.S. manufacturing production accelerates in July

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
ECONOMY
