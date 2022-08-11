Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings.

Catch up on the case:

Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates.

In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays.

His declination hearing, in which a judge ultimately decided he would be charged as an adult, was delayed for years. Sharpe’s trial was originally set to begin in 2019, but was also delayed a handful of times. At one point, his attorney stepped away from the case citing unpaid legal fees.

His case continued to be delayed as his public defenders caught up on the case. They later filed a motion in August 2021 in an attempt for him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. That motion was denied and he was set to go to trial in January of this year.

Instead, Sharpe entered a guilty plea and admitted to charges of murder, attempted murder and assault.

What’s happening in court:

Prosecutors are seeking at least a minimum sentence of 35 years. Sharpe cannot receive life without parole because of a 2021 Washington State Supreme Court ruling. In a 5-4 vote, the court ruled that anyone younger than 18 cannot be given mandatory life sentences for murder because their brain has not fully developed at that age.

The defense is asking for a 20-year sentence. They argued Thursday that Sharpe was depressed and suffering from mental health issues at the time of the shooting. They said teachers and the school missed signs that he was in crisis before he opened fire.

The defense also argued that Sharpe is maturing and already taking responsibility for his actions. They said a youth needs to have the chance to be rehabilitated and “live a meaningful life.”

Meantime, the State of Washington rebutted, saying Sharpe was just a “typical teenage boy” and that his mental state did not make him choose to shoot up the school.

Prosecutors argued that Sharpe lived in a “typical, stable, non-abusive family.”

What’s happening next

Judge Price canceled Friday’s court hearing. Neither the defense nor the state had witnesses.

Court will resume Monday. Multiple victims, including Strahan’s mother, are expected to speak in the coming proceedings.

