Vixen77 announces debut album ‘Easy Access’; watch music video for “Some Days”
The high-energy stage show of this femme-forward rock and roll five piece shines on their new video. After several impressive shows around town this summer, Philly throwback punk five-piece Vixen77 have announced their debut album Easy Access, which releases October 14 via Megaforce Records. They have also shared the new song “Some Days” along with a music video to go with it. Directed by Skylar Watkins, the grimey video visually is striking and well represents the high energy stage show they put on.
Petal, Ther, Queen Rat, The Tisburys and more will play Open Sound Lansdowne 2022
The free concert series returns to Lansdowne Landing every Thursday in September. One of our favorite reasons to cross county lines in the late summer is Open Sound Lansdowne, a free concert series that’s just a short jaunt west up Baltimore Avenue, bringing some of Philly’s finest DIY and indie scene players to DelCo.
Leon Bridges was smooth, silky, and soulful at The Mann Center
The Atlanta singer-songwriter’s stylish show touched down at the Skyline Stage in Fairmount Park this Saturday. After several weeks of the sweltering heat that bore down on Philly this month, the cool, near humid-less winds that blew through The Skyline Stage at The Mann for the Leon Bridges show were, like his music, a welcome hug of delight.
Ghösh wants you to move on their new double A-side single
The Philly duo has upcoming dates opening for My Chemical Romance in Long Island and Screaming Females at Philly Music Fest. Energized electro-punk two-piece Ghösh have a new single out today and they’re making no mystery of what they want to achieve. Consider these bars Symphony Spell delivers...
16 concerts to see this week, including Sharon Van Etten, Brandi Carlile, Philly Folk Fest and more
Heavy hitters and up-and-comers alike pack out our concert picks, where you have live music options for every day of the week. It’s hard to believe, but concerts have been “back-back” for just over a year (if we use Japanese Breakfast’s legendary five-night stand at Union Transfer as as a benchmark)…and this week is one of the most jam-packed with big names we’ve seen, culminating in our beloved Brandi Carlile headlining The Mann Center on Saturday, and so much between now and then. Here are 16 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information, head to the WXPN Concert Calendar!
We love the 80s, and so will you on this week’s #TBTXPN
From the last days of disco to the dawn of new wave and college rock, it’s anything and everything from the 1980s!. On this week’s Throwback Thursday, it’s all about the 80s! From the last days of disco to the dawn of new wave and college rock, it’s anything and everything from the 1980s!
