Here’s when ‘House of the Dragons’ releases in each time zone

HBO Max’s fresh attempt to maintain the fervor that surrounded Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity is set for release at the end of August, and fans aren’t sure what to expect. The show that inspired HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon was a...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Here's How to Win $100,000, Travel the World, and Develop Your Own Wine Brand

Are you someone with a deep passion for wine, a love of traveling, and a dream of starting your own winery? Well, I've got the ultimate sweepstakes for you. The Ultimate Wine Insider Contest will name one winner that will get a $100,000, all-expense paid wine adventure in France, Italy, South Africa, and Chile, an immersive wine industry experience, and the ability to craft four new wines.
DRINKS
Thrillist

Jameson Irish Whiskey Is Opening a Free Pop-Up Distillery in NYC

New Yorkers can end their summer on a boozy Irish note. Jameson Irish Whiskey is teleporting a chunk of Ireland directly onto NYC grounds by opening a pop-up, immersive, modular distillery in Hudson Yards. From August 26 through September 7, the experience will be open daily from 12–5 pm. On Friday and Saturday the party will continue a little longer until 8 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Fashion may not be Denmark’s biggest export — instead, it’s pharmaceuticals, food and furniture — but that doesn’t matter to the brands and designers here, who are fast gaining traction in a saturated international market, promoting themselves as the stylish, sustainable and collaborative upstarts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

You Can Win a Flight to Iceland with a Helicopter Ride Over Its Erupting Volcano

Iceland's volcanic activity makes it a unique travel destination when they're erupting, and it is happening again as Fagradalsfjall erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Volcanic activity is an attraction for locals and tourists. There is something alluring about the beauty and danger of an active volcano. Play, the new low-cost airline out of Iceland, is offering a chance to win a flight to Iceland and a sightseeing helicopter trip over the erupting volcano.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS

