Cecil County, MD

Virtual Instruction Days proposal passes unanimously

By Matt Smith
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

CECIL COUNTY — At the Cecil County School Board meeting Wednesday, the proposal for the Virtual Instruction Days passed unanimously. The plan includes two scheduled snow days and allows teachers and students opportunities to continue classes when not in the school building itself.

The initial plan was proposed at the July board meeting.

According to Jenni Hammer, Associate Superintendent for Education Services at Cecil County Public Schools, the Maryland Department of Education sent out a message to all school districts saying that schools have the ability to replace regular school days with instructional days.

This allows for inclement weather days to become part of the mandatory school schedule but be it virtually instead of in person.

The initial plan set aside up to eight virtual days in the upcoming school year, with two scheduled dates set in stone while the remaining six would include three asynchronous days and three synchronous to use on inclement weather days.

Asynchronous instruction is where the teacher gives out assignments and students have the opportunity to work on them at their own pace. Synchronous instruction is the familiar remote learning setup, with the teacher hosts a video call while virtually interacting and teaching the students.

After input from the community as well as the Cecil County School Board, there was a revised version of the plan presented at the board meeting Wednesday night.

According to Hammer, the most important input from the community is that the kids still have snow days.

“So the new plan evolved where the first two inclement weather days will be days off from school,” Hammer said. “If we move into even further days, besides the first two, we are going to explore this virtual option, starting with three asynchronous days. If we push beyond the two snow days, and the three asynchronous days, then we’re going to explore the five synchronous days that are available.”

The first two “snow days” will be made up as part of the plan on March 17 and May 26.

Hammer said that the ultimate goal of this plan is to not have to push the school year past the scheduled end date.

