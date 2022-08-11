ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
extrainningsoftball.com

Little League Softball World Series Final Rounds Taking Place, Airing on ESPN

The Little League Softball World Series final rounds are set to air on the ESPN family of networks this weekend. An all-star crew of broadcasters are in the booth in Greenville, North Carolina, including analysts Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith. Play-by-play Courtney Lyle and reporter Kris Budden round out the broadcast crew.
GREENVILLE, NC
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy