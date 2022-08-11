Read full article on original website
Lightning safety tips while indoors, outdoors during a Florida storm
TAMPA, Fla. - With more newcomers in Florida, the state that ranks first in the country for lightning strikes, it doesn’t hurt to once again provide some safety tips during the summer storms here. The odds of being struck by a bolt in a given year are less than...
Florida leads nation in eutylone overdose deaths
The CDC wants Americans to be aware of a new, synthetic drug surging across the nation. In fact, Florida tops the list for overdose deaths associated with it.
Florida taxpayers spent nearly $6 million on protection for Gov. DeSantis and his family last year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The costs of protecting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on protective...
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
Florida Primary is one week away as early voting continues, gubernatorial candidates campaign
TAMPA, Fla. - Seven days from now, the Florida Primary will be here. It’s been over a week now since early voting began, and Floridians are weighing in. As of Monday morning, more than 156,000 have shown up to the polls over the past 8 days, and another 1.1 million have cast their vote by mail. Democratic voters are leading the way with mail-in ballots, while GOP voters have cast the majority of in-person votes by about 20,000.
Florida Primary is almost here
One week from now, the Florida Primary will take place. So far, more than one million people have cast their vote by mail and early voting is underway.
Polk County deputy struck by car along Lakeland roadway, sent to hospital
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County deputy was taken to a hospital after someone struck her with their vehicle. It occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Combee Road and Combee Road in Lakeland. The sheriff's office identified her as Deputy Katie Reese. According to the agency, she was conducting...
Moneer Kheireddine's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Moneer Kheireddine is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, the 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Kheireddine's views align with the traditional moderate Republican. Currently a law student and the former student body president at USF, he may be a voice for younger and more traditional republicans, alike.
Tampa Bay Reads: Karin Slaughter's new mystery, "Girl, Forgotten"
TAMPA, Fla. - Karin Slaughter is an international best-selling crime writer with over 40 million copies of her books sold in 120 countries. Her novel "Pieces of Her" recently was adapted for TV and aired on Netflix. Now she’s back with a new mystery "Girl, Forgotten" which goes on bookshelves...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren has 15 days to request Florida Senate hearing
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Senate has given suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday, stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren....
Polk Education Association speaks out against governor's plan to recruit veterans to fill teacher vacancies
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk Education Association and other unions are speaking out against Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to help solve the teacher shortage. The governor wants to loosen up the rules of becoming a teacher, which he said are too rigid. DeSantis wants to make it easier for veterans without a bachelor’s degree to teach.
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
One-on-one with Moneer Kheireddine: Young Republican gives voice to traditional party values
TAMPA, Fla. - Pinellas County has one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation. Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist is not seeking re-election in Florida's 13th U.S. House district, and the state reconfigured the district in a way that gives Republicans an advantage in the November midterm. Five Republicans...
Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Floral City home
FLORAL CITY, Fla. - After a suspect barricaded himself inside a Citrus County home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a precaution, deputies said there was a peaceful resolution and he is in custody. The incident unfolded Monday morning when deputies responded to a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral...
