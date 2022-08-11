TAMPA, Fla. - Seven days from now, the Florida Primary will be here. It’s been over a week now since early voting began, and Floridians are weighing in. As of Monday morning, more than 156,000 have shown up to the polls over the past 8 days, and another 1.1 million have cast their vote by mail. Democratic voters are leading the way with mail-in ballots, while GOP voters have cast the majority of in-person votes by about 20,000.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO