ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Winter Garden, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Windermere, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Windermere, FL
City
Winter Garden, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Primary is one week away as early voting continues, gubernatorial candidates campaign

TAMPA, Fla. - Seven days from now, the Florida Primary will be here. It’s been over a week now since early voting began, and Floridians are weighing in. As of Monday morning, more than 156,000 have shown up to the polls over the past 8 days, and another 1.1 million have cast their vote by mail. Democratic voters are leading the way with mail-in ballots, while GOP voters have cast the majority of in-person votes by about 20,000.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida Primary is almost here

One week from now, the Florida Primary will take place. So far, more than one million people have cast their vote by mail and early voting is underway.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Moneer Kheireddine's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Moneer Kheireddine is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, the 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Kheireddine's views align with the traditional moderate Republican. Currently a law student and the former student body president at USF, he may be a voice for younger and more traditional republicans, alike.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Karin Slaughter's new mystery, "Girl, Forgotten"

TAMPA, Fla. - Karin Slaughter is an international best-selling crime writer with over 40 million copies of her books sold in 120 countries. Her novel "Pieces of Her" recently was adapted for TV and aired on Netflix. Now she’s back with a new mystery "Girl, Forgotten" which goes on bookshelves...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Central Florida#Florida Army Ranger#Fla Family#Foundation Academy
fox13news.com

Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Floral City home

FLORAL CITY, Fla. - After a suspect barricaded himself inside a Citrus County home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a precaution, deputies said there was a peaceful resolution and he is in custody. The incident unfolded Monday morning when deputies responded to a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral...
FLORAL CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy