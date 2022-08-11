ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Mountain Democrat

2 men suspected of preying on shopper

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested

SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.  At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
2news.com

Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl

After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school

STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Sacramento River

Accident on Jibboom Street Reported When Driver Hits Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality was reported on August 12 at an intersection in Sacramento after a male was struck by a vehicle. The Sacramento Police Department said the accident occurred at the Jibboom Street intersection with Railyards Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he died.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA

