KMJ
Hanford Boy, 12, Arrested After Taking Family Van to Drive to Sacramento, Causing Chase
MENDOTA, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a...
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
Mountain Democrat
2 men suspected of preying on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KSBW.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
KCRA.com
20-year-old missing man found dead in Sacramento River, authorities say
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old man's body was found on Sunday after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River on Wednesday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 14, 2022. Carlos Estevez, of Oakland, was positively identified by family after deputies responded to a...
Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school
STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Sacramento River
Accident on Jibboom Street Reported When Driver Hits Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality was reported on August 12 at an intersection in Sacramento after a male was struck by a vehicle. The Sacramento Police Department said the accident occurred at the Jibboom Street intersection with Railyards Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he died.
KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
KCRA.com
Yuba County man accused of raping 12-year-old, sheriff asking for more victims to come forward
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An 18-year-old man from Olivehurst is accused of raping a 12-year-old Marysville girl, authorities said. Now the Yuba County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Kevin Vang was arrested on Aug. 1 at his home after investigators learned he...
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
