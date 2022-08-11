Read full article on original website
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting
13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
cleveland19.com
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof. Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered...
11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life
LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
She's not your usual police K-9
One of the most popular members of the Richmond Heights Police Department isn’t an officer with two hands, instead, it’s a K-9 with four paws. Angel, has been on the force since last fall.
Investigators to return to scene of chemical plant fire in Lake County
Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at a large chemical plant in Lake County.
whbc.com
Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
cleveland19.com
13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed.
Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter
Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
cleveland19.com
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Police: Garage doors vandalized in social media trend
Police in Broadview Heights, Ohio, said the latest social media trend can cause "serious damage" to garage doors. The department has received multiple reports of young adults and juveniles "using their bodies to slam into garage doors," according to a news release. Police believe it to be part of a social media trend.
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old pleads not guilty
The man indicted for a deadly hit and run that killed a three-year-old girl is due in court on Monday morning.
