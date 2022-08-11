ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life

LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
LORAIN, OH
whbc.com

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
Cleveland.com

Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter

Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
LAKEWOOD, OH

