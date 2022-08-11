Read full article on original website
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
Man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for an abortion pleads not guilty
A man charged with raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion pleaded not guilty Monday to felony rape charges.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
MSNBC
After Scott Perry's phone seizure, House GOPers seem shocked to learn laws apply to them
Pennsylvania Republican and 2020 election denier Scott Perry announced Tuesday that the FBI seized his cellphone a day after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. The reason for the phone seizure is unclear thus far, but it may have had something to...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
