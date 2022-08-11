ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Drugs#Bath Salts#Cdc#N
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy