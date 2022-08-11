Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
laconiadailysun.com
Wolfeboro resident sentenced to 5 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
CONCORD — David Carlton Hall, 39, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Aug. 15, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a press release. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 19,...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
WMUR.com
Traffic circle in Nashua dedicated to late police officer
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua is honoring a former police officer who died in the line of duty. The traffic circle at the intersection of Main Street, South Main and Daniel Webster Highway is now named after Officer Edward "Rocky" Graziano. Graziano was on a motorcycle in August 1964 when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire
PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
laconiadailysun.com
Wescott Law welcomes three new attorneys
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
laconiadailysun.com
GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang, Sylvia threaten legal action
GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
District B-3 Officers Arrest Male on Firearm Charges
At about 12:11 AM on August 15, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester) made an onsite firearm arrest of Jhesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lawrence, in the area of 208 Harvard St, Dorchester. Officers received a radio call for a person with a gun in a park on Talbot Avenue....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
laconiadailysun.com
Karel A. Crawford: She's ready to serve Moultonborough in new District 3
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives. My new district, if elected will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
WMTW
Man held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. On Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Joyce identified the person who died as James Mannion, 30, of Portland. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found...
Minor accused of killing NH woman and her two kids
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor has being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide of a woman and her two young children, who were found shot to death last week in Northfield, New Hampshire. The arrest...
WMUR.com
5 people, some armed, rob gas station in Exeter, police say
EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police said they are searching for five people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said five people walked into the Shell gas station's EZ Mart store on Main Street and held a clerk at gunpoint.
Lawrence Man Gets 25-27-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and Death of Haverhill Sixth Grader
The Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of a Haverhill sixth grader in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 25-27 years in prison. Lawrence Superior Court Judge Janice Howe accepted the guilty plea of 62-year-old Miguel Rivera to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child by force and distribution of class E drugs. Consentino School student Precious Wallaces died Dec. 18, 2018 after falling ill three days earlier while visiting her uncle, Rivera, in Lawrence.
Comments / 0