Laconia, NH

WMUR.com

LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Traffic circle in Nashua dedicated to late police officer

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua is honoring a former police officer who died in the line of duty. The traffic circle at the intersection of Main Street, South Main and Daniel Webster Highway is now named after Officer Edward "Rocky" Graziano. Graziano was on a motorcycle in August 1964 when...
NASHUA, NH
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Crime & Safety
WCAX

Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire

PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
BENTON, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Wescott Law welcomes three new attorneys

LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang, Sylvia threaten legal action

GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
GILFORD, NH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

District B-3 Officers Arrest Male on Firearm Charges

At about 12:11 AM on August 15, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester) made an onsite firearm arrest of Jhesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lawrence, in the area of 208 Harvard St, Dorchester. Officers received a radio call for a person with a gun in a park on Talbot Avenue....
LAWRENCE, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
MERRIMACK, NH
WMTW

Man held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. On Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Joyce identified the person who died as James Mannion, 30, of Portland. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

5 people, some armed, rob gas station in Exeter, police say

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police said they are searching for five people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said five people walked into the Shell gas station's EZ Mart store on Main Street and held a clerk at gunpoint.
EXETER, NH
WHAV

Lawrence Man Gets 25-27-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and Death of Haverhill Sixth Grader

The Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of a Haverhill sixth grader in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 25-27 years in prison. Lawrence Superior Court Judge Janice Howe accepted the guilty plea of 62-year-old Miguel Rivera to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child by force and distribution of class E drugs. Consentino School student Precious Wallaces died Dec. 18, 2018 after falling ill three days earlier while visiting her uncle, Rivera, in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, MA

