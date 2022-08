Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way. Tuesday is the date of the regular primary, and nearly every state and federal office is on the ballot. Voters will pick one candidate in each race that they’d like to see advance to the November ballot. You can see a sample ballot here.

UNALASKA, AK ・ 2 HOURS AGO