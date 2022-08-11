ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Stock Market Closes To Celebrate V-J Day 77 Years Ago Today

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. On this day in 1945, the U.S. stock market closed to celebrate Victory over Japan Day. Where The Market Was. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 164.79 and the S&P 500 traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Kinder Morgan Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Kinder Morgan KMI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude

Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Exterran Corporation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dow#S P#Amplify Energy Corp#Ampy#Veru Inc Veru#Q3#Flexshopper Inc#Q2#Inc Atnx#Sonos Inc#Sono#Fy22#Jp Morgan
Benzinga

Confluent 10% Owner Trades $1.03M In Company Stock

Chetan Puttagunta, 10% Owner at Confluent CFLT, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent. The total transaction amounted to $1,029,856.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
rigzone.com

Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5

Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Brent oil futures could go as high as $130 per barrel, with retail gasoline prices in the US surging...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Oil drops as China data weighs

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures fell $4.35, or 4.43%, to $93.80 a barrel by 1351 GMT after settling 1.5% lower on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Insperity President and COO Trades $550K In Company Stock

Arthur A Arizpe, President and COO at Insperity NSP, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity. The total transaction amounted to $550,000.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering

Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Excelerate Energy: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Excelerate Energy EE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 per share. On Thursday, Excelerate Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy