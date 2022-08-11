Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to edit GPX files in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide on how you can edit a GPX file on your Windows 11/10 PC. GPX stands for GPS eXchange Format. A GPX file is a standard GPS data file that is used to store waypoints, routes, and tracks. It is primarily used for generating routes for activities, making a route map for your trips, generating a track for biking or running, and more. Now, if you are looking for a solution to edit a GPX file, this post is for you.
The Windows Club
WinfrGUI is a free Windows File Recovery software
WinfrGUI is a free Windows File Recovery software for Windows 11/10 computers. This tool invokes the features of Microsoft’s official command-line Windows File Recovery Tool and lets you use all such features with a graphical user interface to recover deleted files and folders without executing commands. Those who find using GUI more convenient than a command-line tool can try this software as an alternative to the Windows File Recovery app.
The Windows Club
Get notified when a program adds itself to the Startup list in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to get a notification when an app is added to the Startup Apps in Windows 11. This can be done using the native Startup App Notification feature of Windows 11. It can be very helpful when some app or program adds itself to the Windows Startup list, and you are not aware of that. Whenever the system recognizes a new startup application (a Microsoft Store app or third-party program like a browser), you will get a notification banner or desktop notification on the bottom right corner, just like in the image added below.
The Windows Club
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
Best Notion integrations for teams you should be using
If you use Notion, you must try some Notion integrations to enrich the user experience and enhance the features. In other words, you can connect Notion with other online apps (that is called Integration) and use them together to synchronize data. Here are some of the best Notion integrations you can use with your team.
The Windows Club
Improve Quality and Reduce Input Lag on Steam Link
A lot of users are having some weird issues with Steam Link. According to them, the gaming platform lags a lot making it frustrating to run any title. Well! This can not continue anymore. In this post, we are going to show you how to Improve Quality and Reduce Lag on Steam Link.
The Windows Club
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
The Windows Club
Your browser does not support the audio element [Fixed]
The Audio element plays an audio file on a web page. It represents a sound or an audio stream. The audio element plays a single audio file within a webpage. But unfortunately, some of the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc. users encountered the error saying the Browser does not support the audio element. If you are also facing the same error, then in this article, we have described some methods to fix this issue.
The Windows Club
Best Google Forms Add-ons for Productivity
If you want to enrich the user experience of Google Forms, you can install these add-ons. Here are some of the best Google Forms add-ons you can install to improve productivity. All these add-ons are free to download and use. Best Google Forms Add-ons for Productivity. Make Google Forms more...
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
What is and How to delete MountUUP folder in Windows 11/10
In your quest to clean up or free up disk space on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer to make room for more storage space, you may come across the MountUUP folder which takes a considerable amount of disk space. In this post, we demystify this folder and also provide ways to delete the folder.
The Windows Club
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
The Windows Club
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
The Windows Club
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows 11/10
When you try to unlock the bootloader on your Android mobile phone on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get the AdbWinApi.dll is missing or not found error prompt; which can also be triggered at every system startup. This post provides guidance on how to resolve this issue.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
The Windows Club
How to remove Location Data from Photos on Windows PC
When you capture photos, your current location is automatically tagged in your photos. You can view this information by opening the properties of your photos. This information is helpful in some cases as it lets you know from where you captured that particular photograph. This is called a location tag. If you do not want your camera to add your current location to the photo, you can prevent it from accessing your location or you can turn off your Location. However, if you forget to do so or do not know how to do that, you can delete your location from your photos. In this article, we will see how to delete Location Metadata from Photos on Windows PC.
The Windows Club
How to download, install, update Roblox on PC
Roblox is a popular online gaming platform where users can play games. It is developed by Roblox Corporation. The thing that makes Roblox different from most gaming platforms is that users can develop games on Roblox. Hence, the Roblox library contains the games created by game developers and other gamers on the platform. If you want to make a game on Roblox, you have to download Roblox Studio from its official website. In this article, we will talk about how to download, install, update Roblox on PC.
The Windows Club
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
The Windows Club
How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook
The Developer Mode in Outlook lets you perform advanced tasks, like automating the tasks by recording or creating Macros. This article will show you how to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. You can enable the Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook by...
