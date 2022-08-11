When you capture photos, your current location is automatically tagged in your photos. You can view this information by opening the properties of your photos. This information is helpful in some cases as it lets you know from where you captured that particular photograph. This is called a location tag. If you do not want your camera to add your current location to the photo, you can prevent it from accessing your location or you can turn off your Location. However, if you forget to do so or do not know how to do that, you can delete your location from your photos. In this article, we will see how to delete Location Metadata from Photos on Windows PC.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO