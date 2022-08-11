Read full article on original website
Windows Speech Recognition doesn’t work [Fixed]
Speech recognition is a relatively new but important feature in Windows computers. This option allows you to voice type and give commands to use applications in Windows. However, in some cases, the Speech Recognition Setup may not work. If speech recognition doesn’t work on your Windows 11/10 computer, then please read this article for the resolutions.
How to edit GPX files in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide on how you can edit a GPX file on your Windows 11/10 PC. GPX stands for GPS eXchange Format. A GPX file is a standard GPS data file that is used to store waypoints, routes, and tracks. It is primarily used for generating routes for activities, making a route map for your trips, generating a track for biking or running, and more. Now, if you are looking for a solution to edit a GPX file, this post is for you.
Fix Transparent Menus or Broken Dialogs issue in Microsoft Edge
Some users may notice that the dialogs or menus (such as pop-outs and context menus) are completely transparent in the Microsoft Edge browser, making the text nearly impossible to read. If you are faced with a similar issue, then this post is intended to help affected users with the most applicable fix.
How to manage Website Permissions in Chrome
Every time we visit a website, we get a pop-up asking for our permission to improve our browsing experience, and most of the time we very leniently give the permission. We don’t really care that we are permitting them to collect our data, track our location, use our microphone or camera, etc. Undoubtedly, these permissions improve our experience on these websites, but they come with many security and privacy risks.
Vivaldi browser keeps crashing on Windows 11/10
If Vivaldi browser keeps crashing on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you can resolve the issue by following these suggestions. There could be various reasons why the Vivaldi browser might be crashing on your computer. Here we have consolidated some of the common causes and solutions to fix the issue.
Fix Photoshop problems and issues like quitting, closing itself, etc. on Windows PC
Photoshop is one of the leading vector graphic software available on the market. Photoshop is used by both professionals and hobbyists to do tasks. From time to time, Photoshop may develop problems and issues that need addressing. Some issues may be related directly to Photoshop, and some will be caused by the user’s computer hardware or software.
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
How to remove Location Data from Photos on Windows PC
When you capture photos, your current location is automatically tagged in your photos. You can view this information by opening the properties of your photos. This information is helpful in some cases as it lets you know from where you captured that particular photograph. This is called a location tag. If you do not want your camera to add your current location to the photo, you can prevent it from accessing your location or you can turn off your Location. However, if you forget to do so or do not know how to do that, you can delete your location from your photos. In this article, we will see how to delete Location Metadata from Photos on Windows PC.
How to adjust Desktop Size and Position in Windows 11/10
While Windows OS allows you to change the monitor’s resolution, there is no way to resize what is displayed on it. If you are wondering why somebody needs it, we will share a practical problem after this. This post will share how you can adjust desktop size and position in Windows.
Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on PC
If Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that may help you fix this problem. The most common reason why a particular game crashes on a Windows PC is unsupported hardware. Therefore, before performing the troubleshooting methods explained in this article, check your system requirements. If your PC does not meet the minimum system requirements, you need to upgrade your hardware.
Windows did not detect any networking hardware
After upgrading the system from an older Windows version, say Windows 8 to a new Windows version, say Windows 10 or Windows 11, some users receive the “Windows did not detect any networking hardware” error message. On the other hand, some users received this error message after installing a Windows update. If Windows does not detect networking hardware, you will not be able to connect your system to the internet. Today, most of our work requires an internet connection. Hence, this error makes our system nearly useless. If you encounter this error on your system, the solutions provided in this post may help you fix it.
VLC not working in Windows 11
There could be times when the VLC media player might not be working on Windows 11 PC. In such situations, you can go through these tips and tricks to troubleshoot the issue. There could be several reasons why you might come across this issue. Here we have elaborated some of the common causes and the solutions to get rid of this problem.
Fix Ghost Boxes on Windows 11 Desktop
Ghost Boxes are randomized translucent boxes that may appear on your computer screen in an untimely manner. Most people who report them are unaware of their origin, making it very difficult to get rid of them. These boxes are characterized by strange loading bubbles every time a mouse cursor hovers over them, so if they are placed around the areas of your screen that you visit frequently, they can get annoying very quickly. In this article, we will be looking at a few fixes you can implement to remove the ghost boxes in Windows 11/10.
Unable to add Teams meeting info from Outlook
Microsoft is well known for integrating its product across other products. One such scenario is the ability to create Microsoft Teams meeting info from Outlook. It makes it easy for users as they don’t have to go to Teams and then create a new one. However, some users have reported missing the ability to do that. This post will help you if you cannot add Teams meeting info from Outlook.
Best Notion integrations for teams you should be using
If you use Notion, you must try some Notion integrations to enrich the user experience and enhance the features. In other words, you can connect Notion with other online apps (that is called Integration) and use them together to synchronize data. Here are some of the best Notion integrations you can use with your team.
How to create Gold Text Effect in Photoshop
Photoshop has so many features to make your work stand out. You can mix and match so that you can create unique artwork. This article will teach you how to give boring text a golden look using Photoshop’s layer styles. There are so many Photoshop tips, tricks, and features that can be shared, so do come back to learn more.
Devil May Cry 5 keeps crashing: Fatal application exit
Many users have reported that Devil May Cry 5 keeps crashing or freezing on their Windows 11/10 PC. The game is constantly having performance issues and ends up just making the game slow and eventually crashing. In this post, we will discuss this Fatal application exit error and see what Windows users can do to get rid of it and have smooth gameplay.
How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook
The Developer Mode in Outlook lets you perform advanced tasks, like automating the tasks by recording or creating Macros. This article will show you how to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. You can enable the Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook by...
iCloud will not let me sign in or sign out on PC
Are you unable to sign in to iCloud or sign out of iCloud on your Windows PC? iCloud is a cloud storage and cloud-computing service from Apple Inc. and is specifically designed for Apple devices. However, it is also available for Windows 11/10. You can download and install iCloud for Windows and use it to sync your data across Windows and Mac. But, like any other service and platform, it has its share of errors and issues. One of the problems reported by iCloud users is that they are unable to log in to iCloud on their PC. Some users even said that they can’t sign out of iCloud.
