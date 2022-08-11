ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

By Nia Noelle
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital


According to NBC4i, Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday.

The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in its previous report, when ODH recorded 2,976,027 all-time cases. The state has been moving up in total cases at a pace of over 20,000 a week for five weeks in a row.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff did not mention the third million-milestone in a same-day press conference about COVID-19 and monkeypox.

For the full NBC4 story click here

