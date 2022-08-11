ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NPR

In Pa. cities, street trees can help cool ever-hotter temps. But they present their own problems to solve

This story is produced as part of Climate Solutions, a collaboration focused on community engagement and solutions-based reporting to help Central Pennsylvania move toward climate literacy, resilience and adaptation. StateImpact Pennsylvania and WITF are Climate Solutions partners. One out of every three days this summer has reached 90 degrees in...
HARRISBURG, PA
NPR

Believe it or not: dry western Kansas is the place to study prehistoric oceans

Students of prehistoric oceans often travel to dry, dusty western Kansas. David Condos of the Kansas News Service tells us why. DAVID CONDOS, BYLINE: Just south of Interstate 70, in western Kansas, there's a spot where pillars of white and golden rock tower over the flat plains, the Castle Rock Badlands. Today, paleobiologist David Levering is leading a group from Fort Hays State University through the rock formations.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

A suspect in Oregon tried to flee the scene in an excavator

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You imagine police chases with sirens and speeding cars, but this is the sound of what deputies in Washington County, Ore., call the world's slowest police pursuit. (SOUNDBITE OF EXCAVATOR RUNNING) INSKEEP: Yeah, no sirens. A man wanted for grand theft auto tried to get...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

