FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn Johnson
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Doylestown Seniors Learn to Tap Dance at Local Center with Help of Dance Group
The local group is teaching older Bucks County seniors how to dance for fun and health. A local dance group is working with a Doylestown senior center to keep older Bucks County adults active. Tamala Edwards wrote about the latest dance craze for 6ABC Action News. The Toe Tappers, a...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
tornadopix.com
Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news
From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
wrnjradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
bctv.org
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22
On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
School District of Philadelphia will require masks for first 10 days of new year
Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and other district officials released details about their plan on Friday.
Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion
In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
wlvr.org
Avian flu found in Northampton County; 1st confirmed case in weeks in Pa.
Avian flu has been found in Northampton County. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that a duck and chickens in Upper Mount Bethel Township are infected. The animals were tested after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property. In a statement, the agency said this is the...
fox29.com
CDC drops quarantine, social distancing guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dropped the requirements to social distance and quarantine. Dr. Angela M. Nicholas joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.
hudsontv.com
CDC Eases COVID Restrictions, But Mask Recommendations Are Increased For NJ
Are Thursday’s recommendations by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention a mixed message? Yesterday, the CDC issued guidelines which indicated a shift toward pre-pandemic norms, however, it also recommended increased mask use for New Jersey. To view the complete summary of the CDC’s guidelines released on Thursday, view...
wrnjradio.com
Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. $375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs. Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right. They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
