Allentown, PA

Morristown Minute

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tornadopix.com

Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news

From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
NAZARETH, PA
wrnjradio.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22

On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?

If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion

In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hudsontv.com

CDC Eases COVID Restrictions, But Mask Recommendations Are Increased For NJ

Are Thursday’s recommendations by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention a mixed message? Yesterday, the CDC issued guidelines which indicated a shift toward pre-pandemic norms, however, it also recommended increased mask use for New Jersey. To view the complete summary of the CDC’s guidelines released on Thursday, view...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. $375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs. Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right. They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

