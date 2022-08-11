ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man police say fired rifle in MARTA parking lot, terrorized Reynoldstown neighborhood arrested

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4j6h_0hDyqHpK00

ATLANTA — MARTA police have arrested a man they say shot a rifle in the parking lot at a train station earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Inman Park MARTA station on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in Reynoldstown Wednesday, who said the man had been walking around the neighborhood with a rifle for more than a week.

Surveillance footage recorded the mysterious man firing shots in the Inman Park Reynoldstown Marta station parking lot.

On Thursday, MARTA police announced that they took 21-year-old Alim Bridges into custody at the H.E. Holmes station.

Bridges’ motive in the shooting is unclear.

“I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for their outstanding work in identifying and locating this suspect,” said MARTA police chief Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will always work to hold violators accountable for their actions.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bridges was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street.

Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead witnesses say The chase ended near University Avenue and Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta around 2:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marta#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
176K+
Followers
122K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy