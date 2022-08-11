Read full article on original website
Mahindra Previews Five New Electric SUVs With Volkswagen MEB Power
India's leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has previewed five new electric SUVs it plans to start building from 2024 using EV components from Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Presented under two new EV brands, XUV and BE, the electric SUVs are based on the company's new INGLO (an acronym combining...
Germany Finds Some Tesla Superchargers Temporarily Illegal
Tesla announced that it's in the process of opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs. It has already done so in some areas, at least as part of a relatively new pilot program. In the meantime, Tesla is also aggressively expanding the network as it has been for years. Now that some Tesla Superchargers are open to the "public" in Germany, new rules must be followed.
Polestar Confirms O2 Electric Roadster Concept Will Enter Production
Polestar has officially confirmed today that the Polestar O2 electric roadster concept, revealed in March 2022, will enter production. The plan is to launch the production version, which will be named the Polestar 6, in 2026. The decision is explained by overwhelming consumer interest in the electric convertible concept. Thomas...
Arrival Going All-In On Van But Will Build Only 20 Units In 2022
Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimized factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.
Mercedes-Benz Expands Its Battery Supply Partnership With CATL
Following CATL's announcement about the new 100 GWh/year battery factory in Hungary, Mercedes-Benz announced an expansion of the battery supply partnership with the Chinese company. Mercedes-Benz and CATL have been working together since 2020 and the scale of the partnership will only go up, as Mercedes-Benz will be the first...
Tesla Celebrates 1,000,000th Electric Car Produced In Shanghai
Tesla celebrates the 1 millionth electric car produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. The official confirmation indicates that the jubilee EV was produced on August 13, 2022. Let's recall that the construction of the factory began on January 7, 2019, while the first cars produced at the...
Mercedes Recalls ~8,000 Electric EQE And EQS Worldwide
Mercedes-Benz has two electric cars joining the growing list of new EV recalls, and it's not the first recall for the German luxury automaker's electric cars. According to information from an article on electrive.com, Mercedes is recalling some 7,810 electric vehicles worldwide for "faulty threads of the towing devices." The...
Germany: Electric Car Sales Up, Plug-In Hybrids Down In July 2022
New passenger car registrations in Germany decreased in July by 13% year-over-year to 205,911. During the first seven months of the year, new registrations decreased by 11% to 1,443,886. It means that the overall market situation remains challenging. Also, the plug-in segment is barely matching last year's levels. Last month,...
US: Tesla Maintains Domination In BEV And Premium Car Segments In H1 2022
New car registration numbers from the US reveal positive news as all-electric car sales increase quickly, which translates into a higher market share. Tesla remains the top player in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands, but multiple other brands are increasing BEV sales even quicker than Tesla.
XPeng Introduces 480 kW S4 Ultra-Fast Charger
On its eighth anniversary, XPeng introduced in China its all-new ultra-fast charging solution, which is expected to significantly reduce the charging time. XPeng's new S4 ultra-fast charger, first announced in late 2021, is an 800 volt class EV charger with a peak power output of 480 kW (at up to 670 A and at over 700 V).
Report: Panasonic To Boost Production At Tesla Gigafactory In Nevada
Panasonic is expected to increase lithium-ion battery cell production for Tesla through improved efficiency and reliability of the production lines. According to Nikkei, the Japanese company is sending production supervisors from Japan to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada to boost the output and meet increased demand. "By June, dozens of...
Car Buying Is Undergoing A Digital Revolution
Through the year’s first half, 2022 has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride for financial markets and investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened the year at an all-time high with a volume tickling 37k on January 4, but plummeted to under 30k by mid-June. The market has been on the upswing since that point, but one trend has stayed steady throughout the year: Used car sellers, especially those with robust e-commerce platforms, are poised to make investors a ton of cash.
Maxus T90EV Is The UK's First Electric Pickup, Starts At £49,950
The UK's first electric pickup, the Maxus T90EV, is going on sale this month with a starting price of £49,950 (approximately $60,315), excluding VAT. With 20 percent VAT added, the Maxus T90EV's base price is a whopping £59,940, which is the equivalent of $72,375. So what will UK customers get for this kind of money?
Tesla 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: New Things Revealed
The Munro Live's teardown of a Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack progresses slowly and, in recent days, reached another stage. All 4680-type cylindrical battery cells from the first out of four sections have been extracted, revealing some new things related to the thermal systems, runaway management, structural adhesive, terminal connectors and the BMS.
Tesla China Reportedly Cranking Out Exports Faster Than Ever Before
It wasn't long ago that Tesla was facing some very tough times in China. However, since its factories reopened and updates are being completed, it appears the automaker is ramping up its export output in China to a whole new level. Based on some recent drone flyover videos of the...
2023 Porsche Taycan RWD: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
A few weeks ago Porsche announced a major software update that would improve many aspects of the entire fleet of over 75,000 Taycans currently in service, one of which being the driving range. So we reached out to the automaker and asked if we could test out that claim, and...
Audi, Kia, Porsche Say Their EVs Will Lose US Tax Credit Eligibility
The number of automakers criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act is growing by the day, although there's nothing they can really do about it as the tax, health and climate bill passed the House of Representatives on August 12. Now there's only one thing missing for the bill to become legislation:...
Report: BYD Tang Headlights Considered The Worst In The Industry
The headlights are one of the most important safety elements of any car and, according to the recent test conducted by Bjørn Nyland in Norway, those in the all-electric BYD Tang are the worst in the business. As we can see in the video, especially the high beams are...
Facelifted Mercedes EQA & EQV Rendered Based On Spy Shots
Per recent spy shots from Germany, Mercedes is set to launch a facelifted version of its electric EQA crossover. The EQA only went on sale in January 2021, however Mercedes reportedly wants to update it so its design language aligns with more recent EQ models like the EQE and EQS. Equally the combustion-powered GLA is set to be revised for the 2023 model year, so therefore it makes sense for its electric equivalent to also follow suit.
Europe declares energy independence, one solar panel at a time
Austrian climate minister Leonore Gewessler is suing the European Union to enforce a faster transition towards renewable energy and away from Russian gas.
