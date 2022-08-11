Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimized factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO