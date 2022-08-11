Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Mahindra Previews Five New Electric SUVs With Volkswagen MEB Power
India's leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has previewed five new electric SUVs it plans to start building from 2024 using EV components from Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Presented under two new EV brands, XUV and BE, the electric SUVs are based on the company's new INGLO (an acronym combining...
insideevs.com
Polestar Confirms O2 Electric Roadster Concept Will Enter Production
Polestar has officially confirmed today that the Polestar O2 electric roadster concept, revealed in March 2022, will enter production. The plan is to launch the production version, which will be named the Polestar 6, in 2026. The decision is explained by overwhelming consumer interest in the electric convertible concept. Thomas...
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: New Things Revealed
The Munro Live's teardown of a Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack progresses slowly and, in recent days, reached another stage. All 4680-type cylindrical battery cells from the first out of four sections have been extracted, revealing some new things related to the thermal systems, runaway management, structural adhesive, terminal connectors and the BMS.
insideevs.com
XPeng Introduces 480 kW S4 Ultra-Fast Charger
On its eighth anniversary, XPeng introduced in China its all-new ultra-fast charging solution, which is expected to significantly reduce the charging time. XPeng's new S4 ultra-fast charger, first announced in late 2021, is an 800 volt class EV charger with a peak power output of 480 kW (at up to 670 A and at over 700 V).
Ford Fusion Active Spied Testing Alongside China’s 2023 Edge, Maybe
Ford has made it crystal clear the Evos launched in China won't be sold elsewhere, but a high-riding rugged wagon with similar design cues has been spotted in North America and Europe. It's currently known as the Fusion Active, although the name has yet to be confirmed by the Blue Oval. We can see the prototype here, still wearing full camouflage attire. However, there's more than meets the eye as we're dealing with two different vehicles.
This Radical New VTOL Aircraft Looks Like a Flying Chair and Can Reach up to 155 MPH at Full Tilt
Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Wins Autopilot & FSD Marketing Lawsuit In Germany
You've probably heard on a number of occasions that perhaps Tesla shouldn't be using the Autopilot name for its advanced driver-assist systems. The same has been said about the US EV maker's use of "Full Self-Driving" for cars that aren't fully autonomous. However, a lawsuit brought against Tesla with those claims was unsuccessful after the automaker won its appeal.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
insideevs.com
Tesla Celebrates 1,000,000th Electric Car Produced In Shanghai
Tesla celebrates the 1 millionth electric car produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. The official confirmation indicates that the jubilee EV was produced on August 13, 2022. Let's recall that the construction of the factory began on January 7, 2019, while the first cars produced at the...
insideevs.com
Tesla China Reportedly Cranking Out Exports Faster Than Ever Before
It wasn't long ago that Tesla was facing some very tough times in China. However, since its factories reopened and updates are being completed, it appears the automaker is ramping up its export output in China to a whole new level. Based on some recent drone flyover videos of the...
insideevs.com
US: Tesla Maintains Domination In BEV And Premium Car Segments In H1 2022
New car registration numbers from the US reveal positive news as all-electric car sales increase quickly, which translates into a higher market share. Tesla remains the top player in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands, but multiple other brands are increasing BEV sales even quicker than Tesla.
insideevs.com
Germany Finds Some Tesla Superchargers Temporarily Illegal
Tesla announced that it's in the process of opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs. It has already done so in some areas, at least as part of a relatively new pilot program. In the meantime, Tesla is also aggressively expanding the network as it has been for years. Now that some Tesla Superchargers are open to the "public" in Germany, new rules must be followed.
Europe declares energy independence, one solar panel at a time
Austrian climate minister Leonore Gewessler is suing the European Union to enforce a faster transition towards renewable energy and away from Russian gas.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Audi S5
You might have to squint to tell the 2023 Audi S5 coupe and cabriolet high-performance models from their standard-issue A5 counterparts. The meaningful differences hide behind the S5’s nose. Every S5 gets a 349-hp turbocharged V-6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a substantial leap from the A5’s 261-hp turbo-four. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive is standard equipment, and so are a pair of burly six-piston front brake calipers. Although the S5 is more bite than roar, its subdued exhaust note is a change of pace in a segment with a lot of buzz and thunder. The guts of the S5 are fashionable and they complement its accurate and predictable helm. The coupe and cabriolet body style lack the passenger space of the four-door S5 Sportback (reviewed separately), but all three share available tech like Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display, a large infotainment touchscreen, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The S5 isn’t quite as quick as more aggressive options such as the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C43, but it’s nonetheless engrossing to drive, and it will fit the needs of those seeking a balance of comfort, sporty performance, and tasteful style.
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Tang Headlights Considered The Worst In The Industry
The headlights are one of the most important safety elements of any car and, according to the recent test conducted by Bjørn Nyland in Norway, those in the all-electric BYD Tang are the worst in the business. As we can see in the video, especially the high beams are...
insideevs.com
Report: Panasonic To Boost Production At Tesla Gigafactory In Nevada
Panasonic is expected to increase lithium-ion battery cell production for Tesla through improved efficiency and reliability of the production lines. According to Nikkei, the Japanese company is sending production supervisors from Japan to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada to boost the output and meet increased demand. "By June, dozens of...
insideevs.com
Car Buying Is Undergoing A Digital Revolution
Through the year’s first half, 2022 has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride for financial markets and investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened the year at an all-time high with a volume tickling 37k on January 4, but plummeted to under 30k by mid-June. The market has been on the upswing since that point, but one trend has stayed steady throughout the year: Used car sellers, especially those with robust e-commerce platforms, are poised to make investors a ton of cash.
insideevs.com
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
insideevs.com
US: Survey Reveals How Long Customers Have Waited For Tesla Model 3/Y
The wait times for deliveries of the new Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in the US have been consistently increasing for more than a year, a new customer survey reveals. According to survey data released by Troy Teslike, who tracks various Tesla-related stats, the queue for the Model 3 and Model Y is now longer than ever.
