You might have to squint to tell the 2023 Audi S5 coupe and cabriolet high-performance models from their standard-issue A5 counterparts. The meaningful differences hide behind the S5’s nose. Every S5 gets a 349-hp turbocharged V-6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a substantial leap from the A5’s 261-hp turbo-four. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive is standard equipment, and so are a pair of burly six-piston front brake calipers. Although the S5 is more bite than roar, its subdued exhaust note is a change of pace in a segment with a lot of buzz and thunder. The guts of the S5 are fashionable and they complement its accurate and predictable helm. The coupe and cabriolet body style lack the passenger space of the four-door S5 Sportback (reviewed separately), but all three share available tech like Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display, a large infotainment touchscreen, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The S5 isn’t quite as quick as more aggressive options such as the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C43, but it’s nonetheless engrossing to drive, and it will fit the needs of those seeking a balance of comfort, sporty performance, and tasteful style.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO