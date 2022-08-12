ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Suspect shot by deputies after slipping cuffs, firing at officers in NW Fresno; nearby roads closed

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A woman was critically injured in an exchange of gunfire with Fresno County deputies on Thursday afternoon.

The confrontation happened on Valentine between Shaw and San Jose in northwest Fresno at about 2:40 pm.

According to Fresno police, the woman was wanted for assault charges and a domestic violence-related shooting.

Fresno County deputies from the MAGEC gang task force had her arrested, handcuffed and inside a police car on Thursday afternoon.

Once inside the police car, she was able to get out of her handcuffs, get her hands on a gun, and fire one round towards deputies, police chief Paco Balderrama said.

Two of the deputies returned fire, hitting her at least twice.

She was then rushed to hospital, where she is now in critical condition.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

An investigation is underway to look into how the gun went unnoticed and how she managed to slip out of the handcuffs.

