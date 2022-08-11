ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of Sooners wide receivers named to Earl Campbell Award watch list

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WPrX_0hDylqX000

Texas high school football has produced some of the greatest college football players. One such player was Texas Longhorns’ legend, Earl Campbell. Campbell, a native of Tyler, Texas, rushed for 4,443 yards over four seasons with the Longhorns before a long and storied career in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and one season with New Orleans.

Named after the legendary runner, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the former Texas high school player who embodies “integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.”

Placed on the preseason watch list for the award are Oklahoma wide receivers Marvin Mims (Frisco) and Theo Wease (Allen).

Wease is returning from a foot injury that kept him out for much of the 2021 season. In 2020, he tied for the team lead in receptions with Marvin Mims.

Mims has led the Oklahoma Sooners in receiving yards each of the last two seasons, despite being underutilized for much of the second half of the season.

In a new offense, a fresh start’s arrived for both Wease and Mims with Jeff Lebby calling the plays.

Awarded since 2013, Oklahoma leads the nation with two recipients; Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

