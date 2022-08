Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during a game at Apogee Stadium last season. UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs plans to utilize a host of players from what might be the Mean Green’s deepest position group this fall. DRC file photo

North Texas made quite a case for having one of the best groups of running backs in Conference USA, and quite possibly the entire Group of Five, last season.

The old cliché in football is that when one player goes down, it gives the next man in line a chance to thrive.