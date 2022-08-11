ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Our Opinion: Empower parents without waffling on freedom to read

By Corey Friedman
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago

A stakeholder group fears that young adult books dealing with sexuality and gender could confuse or corrupt Wilson County schoolchildren, and it’s asking the Board of Education to give parents more oversight when it comes to what their kids check out from school libraries. In an Aug. 4 email to school board members and the superintendent, Wilson, N.C., Partners in […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Our Opinion: Empower parents without waffling on freedom to read first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Education
County
Wilson County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy