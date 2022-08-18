Read full article on original website
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
Target just went from great to bad to ugly. But the worst may be over
Target just demonstrated how quickly things can change for the worse in the world of retail. But the big box retailer is promising things will change in the other direction just as fast.
Why you can't always throw AA batteries in the trash
There's a good chance you aren't disposing of your AA batteries properly. But you may not be to blame.
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Cooler Master GM32-FQ Gaming Monitor Review: Accurate Color, Low Input Lag
The Cooler Master GM32-FQ is one of the most color-accurate gaming monitors I’ve seen. It also has super-low input lag for quick and precise gaming. It doesn’t offer any extra contrast for HDR content, but it does deliver an excellent gaming experience for the money. Today's best Cooler...
Finally experiencing the demanding RTS I could only dream of running in 2007
There is no high quite like the emasculated agony of graphics envy. It was 2007, I was 16 years old, and still fully bound to the limitations of the Xbox 360 and PS3 in the bedroom. The hand-me-down laptop whirring on the desk could barely handle Battlefield 1942, much less the relentless tempo of speedy processors dutifully obsoleting the seventh generation of home consoles. Still, I voraciously tore through the games press, reading up on the mouthwatering vistas that were enthusiastically unavailable on a Dualshock, essentially as a way to torture myself. The primary object of my obsession? Supreme Commander.
McDonald's is trialing its Chicken Big Mac in the US after it became a fan favorite in the UK
The US trial of the burger, which has chicken patties instead of beef, is taking place in Florida later this month.
McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.
Regal Cinemas' owner may file for bankruptcy, promises 'business as usual'
The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy but promised “business as usual” at it tries to shore up its finances. British company Cineworld Group said in a statement that a “voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States” was one of the options it was reviewing in an attempt to reduce its debt burden.
Chipotle debuts a 'water cup' candle. It smells like lemonade
Lemonade thieves, Chipotle is on to you.
