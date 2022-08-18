ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Finally experiencing the demanding RTS I could only dream of running in 2007

There is no high quite like the emasculated agony of graphics envy. It was 2007, I was 16 years old, and still fully bound to the limitations of the Xbox 360 and PS3 in the bedroom. The hand-me-down laptop whirring on the desk could barely handle Battlefield 1942, much less the relentless tempo of speedy processors dutifully obsoleting the seventh generation of home consoles. Still, I voraciously tore through the games press, reading up on the mouthwatering vistas that were enthusiastically unavailable on a Dualshock, essentially as a way to torture myself. The primary object of my obsession? Supreme Commander.
CNN

Regal Cinemas' owner may file for bankruptcy, promises 'business as usual'

The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy but promised “business as usual” at it tries to shore up its finances. British company Cineworld Group said in a statement that a “voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States” was one of the options it was reviewing in an attempt to reduce its debt burden.
