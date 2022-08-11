As Unjust As They Are, The Insular Cases Are Still 'Good Law.' The ABA Is Pushing For SCOTUS To Change That.

Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton Says Trump Can’t Use Four Years of ‘Eminently Important Presidential Duties’ to Avoid Statute of Limitations in RICO Lawsuit
Attorneys for Hillary Clinton say it is legally wrong for Donald Trump to assert that he was so consumed with the duties of the presidency that he could not file a politically charged civil racketeering lawsuit before the statute of limitations expired. In a joint Thursday filing, lawyers for Clinton...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
abovethelaw.com
Alan Dershowitz Doesn't Understand Why Trump And Hillary Received Different Treatment Besides All The Facts And Law Being Different
Alan Dershowitz used the ample free time afforded by the fact that no one on Martha’s Vineyard wants anything to do with him to write a lengthy “Defense of ‘Whataboutism‘” for the Wall Street Journal. To Dershowitz’s mind, the rule of law requires whataboutism and, specifically, questioning why authorities are more aggressive when two different cases involve two very different fact and legal patterns.
After U.S. climate bill win, environmental groups turn to permit reform
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - With President Joe Biden expected to sign a long-negotiated climate spending bill later on Tuesday, environmental groups are turning their focus to their next fight - halting efforts to fast-track permitting for major infrastructure projects like pipelines and highways.
abovethelaw.com
Insane Partisanship And The Trump Search Warrant
I advocate in this space for thinking intelligently, which often means reversing the identities of the political parties in a given situation and deciding if the reversal would cause you to react differently. So here’s today’s thought experiment: We don’t know which party controls the presidency. We therefore don’t know...
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that President Joe Biden has continued to test negative after recently recovering from the virus.
Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says
A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state. The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed. ...
abovethelaw.com
Monday, August 15, 2022
“Is the Supreme Court’s Role Undemocratic? Justice Felix Frankfurter, to great controversy, said yes.” In the September/October 2022 issue of Harvard Magazine, Lincoln Caplan has this review of law professor Brad Snyder‘s new book, “Democratic Justice: Felix Frankfurter, the Supreme Court, and the Making of the Liberal Establishment.”
abovethelaw.com
Justice Department Tells Media To Get Bent On Request To Unseal Trump Raid Affidavit
In the week since Donald Trump screeched that his “beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s docket has been the hottest ticket in Palm Beach. Every major media outlet in the country has piled in, seeking first to unseal the warrant — mission accomplished! — and now the underlying affidavit.
abovethelaw.com
Giuliani's A Target, Lindsey's A Witness, And Trump's ... Afraid
Rudy Giuliani, who has managed to embroil himself in two impeachments, at least one ongoing congressional inquiry, and multiple federal and state grand jury investigations, is not known for his temperance and good judgment. And neither are his attorneys. So it is perhaps unsurprising that Rudy’s lawyers are running their...
abovethelaw.com
The 11,295 Trumpworld Excuses For Keeping Classified Documents ... SO FAR!
A week go Donald Trump blasted out a primal scream about the FBI warrant to search his Florida golf club for improperly retained government documents. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he moaned, adding that, “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 08.15.22
* How private is data privacy really? NPR has a great primer on what happens when cops want to know about your social media. [NPR]. * Remember a while back when folks were arguing that we could either choose the rule of law or Trump? The DHS is finding that out the hard way. [The Hill]
abovethelaw.com
2022's (Lack Of) Data Privacy Makes 1984 Look Quaint In Comparison
Big Brother watching you is old news. We grew up on it, we frequently make jokes about the FBI agent in our phones and — if you permit me the honesty — I don’t really care if Biden + Friends happen to see my search history, God bless and God speed to the Commander in Chief if he clicks the link to the Chris Chan documentary in my recent history. The scarier snooper, the one they neglected to warn us against when we did our 1984 readings, is the omnipresent meat-smoking aficionado who goes by Mark Zuckerberg. We’ve already covered the danger that the Facebook x Police collab can pose to privacy. While that case pertained to abortion, you should still be wary of the risk that your private conversations could be made public. End-to-end encryption isn’t the end-all answer.
