Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Circle Home Plus is a good way to manage your kids’ screen time — but is it right for you?
The Circle Home Plus is a good fit for parents who want a way to monitor what their kids are up to on their smart devices — and keep them safe from potentially dangerous content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon workers walk off job at air freight facility to call for better pay and working conditions
A coalition of Amazon employees walked off the job on Monday at an air freight facility in San Bernardino, California, demanding better pay and working conditions, in the latest sign that worker organizing efforts continue to spread across the tech giant's vast retail and logistics network.
We found the 20 best back-to-school clothing sales for kids of all ages
‘Tis the season for shopping for school and after-class essentials, and right now, many retailers have new-school-year promos going on to make an expensive time of year a little less wallet-pinching. Brands like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos, not to mention stores like REI and Gap, are marking down a ton of clothes — from P.E. friendly gear to uniform-compliant clothes and more — for this busy time of year.
I tried these color-changing UV stickers that let you know when you need to apply more sunscreen. I'll never go to the beach without them again.
SpotMyUV's color-changing stickers kept me from getting burned and didn't peel off in the pool. Here's why I recommend them.
Forever young, beautiful and scandal-free: The rise of South Korea's virtual influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising -- and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t miss this back-to-school sale at Society6: Save on artist-designed prints, bedding and more
All year, artist creations at Society6 make shopping a pleasure — it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll find a unique product or two for any space in the house. Right now, with back-to-school shopping in full swing, you’re even more in luck, whether you’re looking for bedding, accessories or desk items for your space.
YOGA・
Third Point discloses stake of nearly $1 billion in Disney, pushes for changes
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point on Monday disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and said it plans to push the media company to make a string of changes, from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to buying back shares and adding new board members.
Walmart results relieve some recession fears
Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.
End of the Zoom boom? Citi analyst cuts stock to a rare 'sell' rating
Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend that took hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But, as more people go back to the office on a regular basis, the stock has plunged. And one top Wall Street analyst thinks the worst is still yet to come.
The JLab Open Sport are a great pair of $80 earbuds for staying alert
The JLab Open Sport are a unique, affordable and worthwhile pair of open-ear earbuds that make it easy to stay alert while exercising.
This high risk investment craze isn't going away
Investors who aren't afraid of risk now have several new "funds" they can buy into. The difference is, unlike traditional ETFs, these latest exchange-traded funds give buyers exposure to only one stock.
Record Home Depot sales show America's housing market is still strong
Soaring mortgage rates and unaffordable home prices are worrisome signs for the broader housing market and economy. In another worrisome sign, housing starts and building permits for July both fell from June levels and missed economists' forecasts.
It's like Airbnb but for renting your pool to strangers. Things don't always go as planned
Chris, a homeowner in Des Moines, was surprised when a woman he didn't know recently pulled into his driveway and asked if he could move his vehicles. She believed she had booked his pool for the night after someone had wrongfully listed it on a platform devoted to renting out private swimming pools. Within minutes of her showing up, he said, a few other cars arrived.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0