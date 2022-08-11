Read full article on original website
$1,000 Reward for Tips Leading to Arrest in Shooting at La Mesa Gas Station
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer and an accomplice who shot a man dead at a gas station in La Mesa last Friday. The La Mesa Police Department verified the identity of the victim Monday as Joseph "JC" Curtis. Curtis, a...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
A 34-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a car in the Palm City neighborhood, authorities said.
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing woman in Solana Beach
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman in San Diego's Solana Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday afternoon.
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
Deadly Del Mar fire under investigation
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday in Del Mar, authorities said.
Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]
37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
Police arrest man suspected of stealing military vehicle off base
Police arrested a man Friday who is suspected of breaking into a San Diego-area military base and stealing one of its vehicles, authorities said.
Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]
Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
Burglary suspects sought in $10,000 heist
These three are suspected of swiping thousands of dollars in cash and a handgun.
SDPD: Man, 27, killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police said Saturday.
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
