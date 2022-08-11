ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]

37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

