The Department of Justice has returned passports belonging to former president Donald Trump that agents took during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to an email from the department shared by a Trump spokesperson, the bureau’s “filter agents” seized three passports in Mr Trump’s name, two of them expired and one of them his active diplomatic passport.Meanwhile, a date has been set for a Florida federal court to hear arguments on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search. The hearing will take place this Thursday at 1pm.The Department of...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO