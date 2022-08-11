Read full article on original website
Related
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy predicted that Liz Cheney would lose her primary today — and also said he'd be House speaker come next January.
What happened: A confident House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted to Fox News in Wyoming that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) would lose her bid for another term — and expressed confidence he'd lead the House following the midterm elections. "We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes."...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news - live: Ex-White House counsel interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago docs
The Department of Justice has returned passports belonging to former president Donald Trump that agents took during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to an email from the department shared by a Trump spokesperson, the bureau’s “filter agents” seized three passports in Mr Trump’s name, two of them expired and one of them his active diplomatic passport.Meanwhile, a date has been set for a Florida federal court to hear arguments on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search. The hearing will take place this Thursday at 1pm.The Department of...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Donald Trump Labeled a 'Flight' Risk After Saying FBI Took His Passports
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday that the FBI "stole" the passports, one of which he said was expired, during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that President Joe Biden has continued to test negative after recently recovering from the virus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teachers unions may love Biden’s attack on charter schools, but parents won't be happy
President Biden is trying to pay back the unions that backed him, but parents who have benefited from charter schools should make their voices heard.
Comments / 0