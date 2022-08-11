ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Franklin County commissioners seek community involvement

By Gary Band
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 5 days ago

For the News LOUISBURG — Franklin County’s Board of Commissioners encourages residents to apply for several upcoming vacancies on its advisory committees.  Service on committees is a great way for those interested to serve their community, have a voice on issues, and make a difference. Individuals must be a resident of Franklin County to serve on advisory committees. Applications received […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Franklin County commissioners seek community involvement first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, NC
Government
County
Franklin County, NC
City
Louisburg, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Commissioners
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash

SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
SELMA, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
1K+
Followers
389
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy